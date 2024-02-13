Left Menu

Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:08 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was ready to support any action leading to the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on U.S. talks with Israel and Hamas.

