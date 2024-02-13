Bihar government presents Rs 2.79 lakh cr budget for 2024-25 fiscal in assembly
The Bihar government on Tuesday tabled a Rs 2.79 lakh crore budget in the assembly for the financial year 2024-25. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, while presenting the budget, said the current 2023-24 financial year saw 2.5 crore people rising above the poverty line in the state.
The state registered a growth rate of 10.64 per cent in the current fiscal, Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said.
