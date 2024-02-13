South Africa makes request to ICJ on Rafah offensive - presidency
South Africa has made an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider whether Israel's decision to extend its military operations in Rafah requires that the court use its power to prevent further breach of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, South Africa's presidency said on Tuesday.
