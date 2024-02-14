Left Menu

ED Conducts Searches in Money Laundering Case Linked to Illegal Mining in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 10:21 IST
ED Conducts Searches in Money Laundering Case Linked to Illegal Mining in Rajasthan
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The searches are connected to an investigation liked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector and affiliated state government departments, the sources said.

Details of the action are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024