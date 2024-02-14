Left Menu

Firing on Sena leader: Court remands BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:42 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday remanded BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The MLA allegedly opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area of the district on February 2.

Those accused in the case have been booked for attempt to murder and on various other charges.

After the incident, the Sena leader was taken to a private hospital in Thane and is now recovering.

The accused - MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, his associates Harshal Kene, Sandeep Sarvankar, Divyesh alias Vicky Ganatra and driver Ranjit Yadav - were produced in a court on Wednesday at the end of their police custody.

Heavy security was deployed around the court premises. Advocates Nilesh Pandey and Umar Kazi, representing the accused, told reporters outside the court that the police requested for extension of remand of the accused for interrogation which the court did not allow and remanded them to judicial custody.

