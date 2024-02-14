Left Menu

When will Pulwama martyrs get justice, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said countless questions are yet to be answered on the Pulwama terror attack and asked when will the security personnel killed in the assault get justice.On the anniversary of the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama in 2019, Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction with the family members of the security personnel killed in the incident at the Congress headquarters here.In the video, the family members of the slain soldiers talk about their ordeal after they got to know about the attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:36 IST
When will Pulwama martyrs get justice, asks Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said countless questions are yet to be answered on the Pulwama terror attack and asked when will the security personnel killed in the assault get justice.

On the anniversary of the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019, Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction with the family members of the security personnel killed in the incident at the Congress headquarters here.

In the video, the family members of the slain soldiers talk about their ordeal after they got to know about the attack. Several of them also asked why the investigation into the attack was not completed till now.

In his post along with the video, Gandhi said, ''Five years of Pulwama attack! No hearing, no hope and countless questions that are yet to be answered. When will the martyrs get justice?'' In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: ''We pay our sincere tributes and salutations to the indomitable courage and valour of the Pulwama martyrs. The nation shall forever be indebted to their supreme sacrifice. Lest We Forget.'' Pakistan-linked terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024