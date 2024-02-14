Left Menu

President Murmu addresses gathering of tribal women associated with SHGs of Rajasthan

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India has resolved to become self-reliant. India can be self-reliant only when every unit of India is self-reliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:43 IST

The President said that the entire society has to make efforts to implement the idea of women-led development. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
 The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed a gathering of tribal women associated with various Self Help Groups of Rajasthan at Beneshwar Dham, Rajasthan today (February 14, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India has resolved to become self-reliant. India can be self-reliant only when every unit of India is self-reliant. She appreciated Self Help Groups and everyone associated with them for promoting self-reliance. She was happy to note that Self Help Groups are not only providing working capital but also doing commendable work in creating human capital and social capital.

The President said that people from other sections of the society can learn a lot from the tribal society. Tribal communities have set good examples of self-governance. We can learn from them how to live joyfully in harmony with nature. We can learn from them to live with minimal resources, without harming nature. We can also learn about women empowerment.

The President said that the entire society has to make efforts to implement the idea of women-led development. Education and skill development should be promoted among women. By doing this, women will be able to become equal partners in the progress of the country and the world. She expressed confidence that women will play a leading role in making India a developed nation. She said that only on the strength of their success, the future of India will be bright.

(With Inputs from PIB)

