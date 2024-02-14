Netanyahu: No new offer from Hamas on hostage deal

Hamas presented no new offer for a Gaza hostage deal in talks in Cairo this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, and Israel would not agree to its current demands.

"Israel did not receive any new proposal from Hamas to release our hostages," a statement from Netanyahu's office said. "Israel will not capitulate to Hamas' ludicrous demands. A change in Hamas' positions will make it possible to move forward in the negotiations."

