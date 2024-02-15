Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, military says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:14 IST
- Israel
Israeli fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in the area of Wadi Saluki in south Lebanon on Thursday, Israel's military said.
It said it also hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh earlier in the day as well as a Hezbollah military structure in Taybeh overnight.
