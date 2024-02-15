Left Menu

New Revelations in Ghosalkar Murder Case: Noronha’s PA and Another Individual Present at the Crime Scene, Say Police

Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishras authorised firearm to perpetrate the killing of Ghosalkar 40, a former corporator, inside his office at IC Colony in Borivali, Mumbai, on February 8, prior to taking his own life, as per police reports.According to the Crime Branch official, Noronhas PA Mehul Parekh and one Rohit Sahu were also present at the scene when the crime was committed.

Updated: 15-02-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:43 IST
The personal assistant of Mauris Noronha and another person were present at the spot here when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was fatally shot during a Facebook Live session, a police official said on Thursday. Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's authorised firearm to perpetrate the killing of Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, inside his office at IC Colony in Borivali, Mumbai, on February 8, prior to taking his own life, as per police reports.

According to the Crime Branch official, Noronha's PA Mehul Parekh and one Rohit Sahu were also present at the scene when the crime was committed. Both Parikh and Sahu were detained that day as the duo was captured by CCTV cameras installed outside Noronha's office. "We are trying to ascertain if they had any role to play in the matter," said the official.

The police have so far arrested Noronha's bodyguard Mishra under the Arms Act for providing a weapon to an individual without confirming his or her legal entitlement to possess it. He is at present in judicial custody.

Noronha, also known as Mauris 'Bhai' in his vicinity, fired five bullets in the direction of Ghosalkar of which three hit the ex-corporator, resulting in his death.

Police are also looking into a political rivalry angle between Ghosalkar and Noronha, who harboured his own political ambitions.

The Crime Branch, which was entrusted with the case, has recorded statements of over 50 individuals so far, he said. Investigations unveiled Noronha's distress following Ghosalkar's report to the US embassy about an alleged rape case registered against Noronha at the MHB police station leading to the cancellation of his visa.

Noronha had also been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after his return from the US and had to spend 84 days behind bars before getting bail. Upon his release, Noronha had frequently expressed his intent to seek revenge against Ghosalkar, as per earlier police statements. Citing Noronha's internet browsing history, the Crime Branch had said earlier that he learnt firearm handling techniques from YouTube and Mishra.

Initially attempting to gain Ghosalkar's trust by aiding his political campaign, Noronha and Ghosalkar planned a Facebook Live session on February 8 to reconcile, during which the fatal incident unfolded at Noronha's office.

