Promising Equal Treatment: UP CM Adityanath Ensures Justice for All

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ''affirmed his unwavering commitment'' to protecting the rights of the underprivileged and said that no poor person would face eviction during his government's tenure.

The chief minister stated that his government would ensure safeguarding of the land belonging to the impoverished and provision of concrete housing facilities under either the PM Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for those yet to secure a permanent residence.

Adityanath was speaking at the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises and attended by around 500 people, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister heard the problems and grievances of the people attentively and directed the concerned officials present at the Janata Darshan to address the issues raised, promptly and satisfactorily. He forwarded people's applications regarding various issues to the respective authorities, along with instructions for expeditious and equitable resolutions of all their problems. The chief minister also assured the people that no injustice will be done to anyone during his tenure. In response to complaints regarding land encroachment by nefarious elements, Adityanath emphasised that the weak and vulnerable would not be subjected to oppression under his administration. He instructed both the administrative and the law enforcement personnel to identify the culprits and take stringent legal actions against them. The chief minister affirmed full governmental support for the individuals requiring financial assistance for medical treatment. He mandated the expeditious processing of treatment-related estimates, emphasizing the necessity of transparent and impartial resolutions concerning revenue and law enforcement matters.

