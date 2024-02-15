Two individuals, including a 60-year-old woman, arrested with narcotics valued at Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district
Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were arrested after the police recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 12 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a school in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and intercepted one Bajrang Suresh Kasbe (24) and the woman Purnima Raju Rathod on Tuesday, he said. A search revealed that they were carrying 105 grams of MD and 3.4 grams of brown sugar, collectively worth Rs 11.84 lakh. They had procured the drugs from a certain Ankush Gava of Nalasopara, he said. A case has been registered against Kasbe and Rathod under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
