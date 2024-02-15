Left Menu

Two individuals, including a 60-year-old woman, arrested with narcotics valued at Rs 12 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were arrested after the police recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 12 lakh from them in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a school in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and intercepted one Bajrang Suresh Kasbe 24 and the woman Purnima Raju Rathod on Tuesday, he said. They had procured the drugs from a certain Ankush Gava of Nalasopara, he said.

Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were arrested after the police recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 12 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a school in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and intercepted one Bajrang Suresh Kasbe (24) and the woman Purnima Raju Rathod on Tuesday, he said. A search revealed that they were carrying 105 grams of MD and 3.4 grams of brown sugar, collectively worth Rs 11.84 lakh. They had procured the drugs from a certain Ankush Gava of Nalasopara, he said. A case has been registered against Kasbe and Rathod under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

