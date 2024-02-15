Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech on Thursday the group will continue its attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues what he called its crimes against them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Houthis
- Yemen
- Abdulmalik al-Houthi
- Palestinians
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US shoots down missile fired by Houthis toward Red Sea, Pentagon says
Iran-backed militia in Iraq suspends attacks on US forces following deadly drone strike
Salman Khan, production house SFK caution acting aspirants against fake casting call
Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack
Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack - IRNA