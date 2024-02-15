Left Menu

UK PM Sunak urges Israel to allow delivery of aid to Gaza in call with Netanyahu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 23:57 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid to Gaza through Ashdod port, in a call to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," a statement from Downing Street said.

