UK PM Sunak urges Israel to allow delivery of aid to Gaza in call with Netanyahu
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 23:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid to Gaza through Ashdod port, in a call to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," a statement from Downing Street said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Rishi Sunak
- Israeli
- Kerem
- Downing Street
- Israel
- Ashdod
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US city councils increasingly call for Israel-Gaza ceasefire, analysis shows
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
Federal judge dismisses case seeking to force US to pressure Israel to stop bombing Gaza
Israeli military: Troops killed dozens of Gaza militants in past day
EXCLUSIVE-Iran's Guards pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes - sources