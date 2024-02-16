Thane Businessman Loses Rs 33 Lakh as Chemical Consignments Are Tampered with; FIR Filed

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case in connection with alleged tampering of consignments of chemicals that caused a loss of Rs 33 lakh to the sender, an official said on Friday.

Between October 2023 and January this year, a businessman had dispatched some chemicals that he had imported from China to various locations in Maharashtra and other states. However, the recipients informed the sender that some of the drums containing the chemicals had been tampered with and that the original substances had been replaced with different materials.

The businessman suffered a loss of Rs 33.05 lakh due to the tampering, the official said. On a complaint by the businessman, the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi on Thursday registered a case for criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

