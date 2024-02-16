Left Menu

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:02 IST
Self-proclaimed religious leader and accomplices arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting two girls in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A self-style godman and four others have been arrested for the alleged abduction and rape of two 14-year-old girls in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday. The accused had allegedly lured the parents of the girls with the promise that they would be showered with money if they participated in a ritual, an official said. Self-styled godman Kuleshwar Singh Rajput alias Kumar alias Pandit Thakur and his accomplices Ganesh Sahu (52), Dhania Banjare (42), Kanhaiya (40) and a woman, Hulsi Ratre (30), were arrested on Thursday, said Archana Jha, in-charge superintendent of police, Bilaspur district.

Rajput and Sahu hailed from Bilaspur, while Banjare and Ratre were residents of the Sarangrah-Bilaigarh district, she said.

Banjare and Ratre met the parents of the victims and lured them with the promise they would be showered with money if they travelled to Bilaspur to take part in Rajput's ritual, the official said.

On January 11, the duo brought the girls and their families to Sahu's house under Ratanpur police station limits in Bilaspur. Rajput allegedly raped the girls there, she said.

The accused gave the families Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000, she said.

On their way home, the girls informed their families about the assault, following which a police complaint was lodged at Ratanpur in Bilaspur, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 366 (A) (abduction of minor girls), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

