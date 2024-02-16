Double engine govt of Haryana committed to building world-class infrastructure: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crores in Rewari, Haryana today. The projects cater to several important sectors concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism. Shri Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibitions showcased on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the land of the bravehearts Rewari and underlined the affection of the people of the region for him. He recalled his first programme as PM candidate in 2013 in Rewari and remembered the good wishes of the people. The Prime Minister said that the blessings of the people are a huge asset for him. He credited the blessings of the people to India soaring to new heights in the world. Talking about his visit to UAE and Qatar, the Prime Minister credited the people of India for the honor and goodwill that India enjoys on the global stage. Similarly, he said that the G20, Chandrayaan, and the rise of the Indian economy from 11th to 5th place, were great successes due to the support of the public. He sought people’s blessings for making India the 3rd largest economy in the world in the coming years.

The Prime Minister said that the development of Haryana is necessary for the nation to become Viksit Bharat. He mentioned dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects today worth about Rs 10,000 crores for the modernization of roadways and railway networks along with well-equipped hospitals for the development of Haryana. Listing out the development projects, the Prime Minister mentioned AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro, several rail lines and new trains along with the experiential museum - Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar. Throwing light on Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, the Prime Minister said that it will introduce the world to the lessons by Lord Shri Krishna in Bhagavad Gita as well as highlight the contributions of the glorious land of Haryana in Indian culture. He congratulated the people of Haryana for the development projects of today.

Talking about the national and even global buzz about ‘Modi’s Guarantee’, PM Modi said that Rewari is the first witness of ‘Modi’s Guarantee’. He recalled guarantees that he furnished here about the prestige of the country and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham which have seen the light of the Day. Similarly, Article 370 was abrogated as per the guarantee given by the PM Modi. “Today women, backwards, dalits, tribals are getting their rights in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

The Prime Minister recalled accomplishing the guarantee of ‘One Rank One Pension’ to ex-servicemen here in Rewari and informed about providing about Rs 1 lakh crores so far, where many ex-servicemen from Haryana have reaped its benefits. In Rewari, the Prime Minister informed that beneficiaries of OROP have received more than Rs 600 crores so far. He also pointed out that the previous government had earmarked a budget of Rs 500 crores for OROP which is less than the amount received by the families of the servicemen in Rewari alone.

Guarantee of establishment of AIIMS at Rewari was similarly fulfilled with today’s foundation stone laying. The Prime Minister assured that he will also inaugurate Rewari AIIMS. He said this will ensure better treatment and opportunity to become a doctor for the local citizens. Noting that Rewari AIIMS is the 22nd AIIMS, PM Modi informed that 15 new AIIMS have been sanctioned in the last 10 years. More than 300 medical colleges came into being in the last 10 years. In Haryana too, work is going on to ensure at least one medical college in every district.

The Prime Minister drew the comparison between the good and bad governance of the present and the past governments and highlighted the presence of double-engine government in Haryana for the past 10 years. He informed that the state stands at the top when it comes to abiding by policies formulated by the central government for the welfare of the poor. He touched upon Haryana’s growth in the agricultural sector and the state’s expansion of industries. He also highlighted the fast-paced development of South Haryana which lagged for decades, be it road, rail or metro services. PM Modi informed that the first phase of Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has already been inaugurated, while adding that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the longest expressway in India, passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts of Haryana.

Prime Minister Modi informed that the annual railway budget of Haryana which was around Rs 300 crores on average before 2014 has now been increased to Rs 3,000 crores in the last 10 years. He mentioned new railway lines for Rohtak-Meham-Hansi and Jind-Sonipat and the doubling of lines like Ambala Cantt-Dappar and said that it will enhance Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business while benefiting lakhs of people

The Prime Minister also commended the work of the state government in resolving the water-related issues in the state which is now home to hundreds of multinational companies creating employment for the youth.

PM Modi said that Haryana is making a huge name for itself when it comes to the textile and apparel industry which exports more than 35 percent of the carpets and manufactures about 20 percent of the garments in India. Touching upon the small-scale industries taking Haryana's textile industry forward, the Prime Minister highlighted that Panipat is famous for handloom products, Faridabad for textile production, Gurugram for readymade garments, Sonipat for technical textiles and Bhiwani for non-woven-textiles. The Prime Minister informed about the Central Government’s assistance worth lakhs of crores of rupees to MSMEs and small-scale industries in the last 10 years, resulting in the strengthening of old small scale industries and cottage industries while also establishing thousands of new industries in the state.

Throwing light on the brass workmanship and handicraft workmanship of the Vishwakarma in Rewari, the Prime Minister highlighted the launch of PM-Vishwakarma Yojna for such traditional artisans related to 18 professions. He informed that lakhs of beneficiaries across the country are becoming part of PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the government is going to spend Rs 13,000 crores to transform the lives of our traditional artisans and their families.

“Modi's guarantee is meant for those who do not have anything to guarantee to the banks”, the Prime Minister said, as he mentioned providing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the small farmers, Mudra Yojna for collateral-free loans to the poor, Dalit, backwards and OBC communities and PM Swanidhi Yojana for the street vendors.

Touching upon the welfare of women in the state, the Prime Minister mentioned free gas connections and tapped water supply along with connecting 10 crore women across the country with self-help groups including lakhs of women from Haryana. He also mentioned financial assistance worth lakhs of crores of rupees for these self-help groups. Speaking about the Lakhpati Didi schemes, the Prime Minister informed that 1 crore women have become Lakhpati Didi so far while work is underway to increase their number to 3 crores under this year’s Budget. The Prime Minister also touched upon NaMo Drone Didi Scheme where groups of women are being trained to operate for usage in farming, thereby creating additional income for them.

“Haryana is a state of amazing possibilities”, the Prime Minister said emphasizing the bright future for the first-time voters of Haryana. He underlined that the double-engine government is striving to make Haryana a developed state and create new employment opportunities in every sector, be it technology or textile, tourism or trade. “Haryana is emerging as a good state for investment, and increasing investment means an increase in new job opportunities”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the occasion among others including other Ministers of the Haryana Government and MLAs.

(With Inputs from PIB)