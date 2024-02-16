Seven-year-old raped by relative in Delhi Cantt

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by his relative in the Delhi Cantonment area of the city's southwest part, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred last year and a complaint was filed by the victim's mother on Thursday.

Police said the accused was arrested on the same day after an FIR was registered against him.

''We received a complaint from the mother of the victim. She told police that her daughter was raped by a relative and immediately legal proceedings were initiated,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer said a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

