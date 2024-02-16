Zelenskiy says Ukraine trying to defend strategic routes into Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine's military was trying to defend strategic routes into the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka and that Kyiv's priority was to minimise losses as Russia tries to capture the town.

Zelenskiy made the remark at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

