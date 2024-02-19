Austria to purchase 225 Pandur tanks for around 1.8 billion euros

Left Menu

Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner on Monday announced the procurement of 225 Pandur armored personnel carriers totalling an amount of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a bid to strengthen the country's military. The procurement is "an investment in the future, the security and the Austrian economy", Tanner said during a press conference.

Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner on Monday announced the procurement of 225 Pandur armored personnel carriers totalling an amount of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a bid to strengthen the country's military. The procurement is "an investment in the future, the security and the Austrian economy", Tanner said during a press conference. Over 220 Austrian companies are involved in the tank's manufacturing, the managing director of producer General Dynamics European Land Systems added.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

