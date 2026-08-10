In an alarming escalation of cross-border tensions, six individuals tragically lost their lives following a Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod, Russia. The attack, highlighted by local authorities, also left 25 people injured, among them two children.

The acting governor of Belgorod, Alexander Shuvayev, reported that the aerial assault triggered fires across two apartment buildings, with extensive damage recorded both in residential and commercial facilities. The incident further raised concerns as emergency teams scoured the area.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported neutralizing over 150 Ukrainian drones throughout Europe's eastern flank, including critical zones like Crimea and the Black Sea. Despite continuous efforts, Ukrainian drone activity led to further destruction in Novorossiysk and Ufa, as drone wreckage and direct hits caused property damage and injuries.