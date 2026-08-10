Escalated Tensions: Houthis Target Mocha with Missile Strikes

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces have rekindled assaults on Mocha, a strategic port city on the Red Sea, a military spokesperson announced. Reports cite the use of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting Saudi troop positions and munitions stockpiles.

Al Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis, broadcasted footage of the missile launches. Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military, posted on Telegram, asserting that these attacks were directed at significant Saudi military sites.

The Yemeni military took to social media platform X, confirming the interception of several drones. They stressed that the attacks have also threatened residential areas in Mocha, prompting fears of further intensifying conflicts.