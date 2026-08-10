Houthi Attacks Escalate in Mocha

Houthi forces in Yemen have intensified their military operations against the strategic Red Sea port city of Mocha, according to a Yemeni military spokesperson.

Footage released by Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV displayed the launch of numerous ballistic missiles and drones. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, in a Telegram post, claimed these attacks targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons storage facilities.

The Yemeni military stated on X (formerly Twitter) that their air defenses had engaged several drones, further revealing that residential neighborhoods in Mocha were also under threat from the Houthi offensives.