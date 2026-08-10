Houthi Attacks Escalate in Mocha
Houthi forces in Yemen have resumed attacks on the Red Sea port city of Mocha. These assaults involved ballistic missiles and drones targeting Saudi troop positions. Yemeni military sources reported that air defenses intercepted drones, with residential areas in Mocha also being affected by the attacks.
- Country:
- Yemen
Houthi forces in Yemen have intensified their military operations against the strategic Red Sea port city of Mocha, according to a Yemeni military spokesperson.
Footage released by Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV displayed the launch of numerous ballistic missiles and drones. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, in a Telegram post, claimed these attacks targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons storage facilities.
The Yemeni military stated on X (formerly Twitter) that their air defenses had engaged several drones, further revealing that residential neighborhoods in Mocha were also under threat from the Houthi offensives.
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