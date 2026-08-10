High-Profile Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan Faces Justice in Dublin’s Special Court

Daniel Kinahan, an alleged leader of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, faces charges of directing a criminal organization in Dublin. Extradited from Dubai, he appeared at the Special Criminal Court amid high security. A $5 million reward had been offered for his arrest by U.S. authorities in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 01:46 IST
High-Profile Crime Boss Daniel Kinahan Faces Justice in Dublin’s Special Court
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Amid heightened security, alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan was flown from Dubai to Dublin to face charges of directing a criminal organization. His appearance at the Special Criminal Court marked a significant moment in the crackdown on organized crime.

Kinahan, named by U.S. authorities in 2022 as a leader of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, was transported via an Irish government jet to a military base before heading to the court. The high-profile hearing was an unusual Sunday night event, with armed police ensuring tight security.

In a dramatic court scene, Kinahan, dressed casually, acknowledged the charges against him, understanding that any bail requests would be through the High Court. The case highlights transnational efforts against organized crime, as Irish and UAE justice officials stress Kinahan's significance in the ongoing battle.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026