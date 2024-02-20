Left Menu

Goa police register FIR over attack on minister after unveiling of Shivaji statue

The road was constructed overnight without valid permission, he alleged, adding that locals would not have objected if the person who installed the statue had taken proper permission.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:51 IST
Goa police register FIR over attack on minister after unveiling of Shivaji statue
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons for unlawful assembly and attack on state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai after the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in South Goa, a senior official said.

Phal Desai was injured when a mob attacked him with stones after he unveiled a statue of the Maratha emperor at Sao Jose De Areal village near Margao town on Monday.

Monday marked the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for unlawful assembly and attack on the minister, Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai said.

While no one has been named in the FIR, the accused will be identified based on the video footage of the incident, he said.

There was a heavy police presence in Sao Jose De Areal village after some people installed a statue of the Maratha king, while another group objected to it.

Phal Desai had on Monday claimed that a mob who opposed the statue pelted stones at him after he had a brief dialogue with him. The minister had also clarified that he would not file a police complaint to ensure communal harmony is maintained.

Locals have claimed that they were not against the statue but opposed the illegal filling of land done to build an approach road to the structure.

AAP MLA Cruz Silva, who was at the scene, had on Monday said that property owners were not taken into confidence while building the approach road for the statue. ''The road was constructed overnight without valid permission,'' he alleged, adding that locals would not have objected if the person who installed the statue had taken proper permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024