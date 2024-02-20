Left Menu

CHRONOLOGY

Following is the chronology of events in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election in which the Supreme Court delivered an unprecedented verdict declaring defeated candidate Kuldeep Kumar as mayor of the union territory: *Jan 18, 2024: Chandigarh administration defers mayoral polls to February 6 after the presiding officer falls sick.

*Jan 19, 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party moves Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the postponement of the election.

*Jan 24, 2024: The high court quashes an order to postpone mayoral polls, advancing the date to January 30. It orders videography of proceedings.

*Jan 30, 2024: Polls begin with the BJP's Manoj Sonkar pitted against AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar. Sonkar gets 16 votes and defeats Kumar who secured 12. Eight votes, cast in favour of Kumar, were declared invalid by Returning Officer Anil Masih.

*Jan 30, 2024: The AAP moves Punjab and Haryana HC, seeks fresh election.

*Jan 31, 2024: HC refuses interim relief. It issues notices to the Chandigarh administration. It posts the plea of the AAP councillor for a hearing after three weeks.

*Feb, 2024: AAP candidate moves SC against HC order refusing interim relief.

*Feb 5, 2024: SC takes strong note of Masih's conduct and directs the preservation of ballots. It orders the registrar general of the high court to take possession of records.

*Feb 18, 2024: BJP leader Manoj Sonkar resigns as Chandigarh mayor and three AAP councillors defect to BJP.

*Feb 19, 2024: SC poses searching questions to the returning officer. It orders the High Court's registrar general to appoint a judicial officer to bring records including video of the poll process for its perusal.

*Feb 20, 2024: SC exercises its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, and overturns the result. It declares defeated Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor and orders the prosecution of the returning officer.

