Left Menu

Delhi: Dog squad to track illicit liquor and drugs smuggling at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary soon

There are many connecting roads and smuggling cases were reported multiple times in the past, Buxy told PTI.The decision to deploy a dog squad has been taken since the security measures in the area are very limited, he added.According to an official, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area initially, after the canines receive training for six months.Initially, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 19:27 IST
Delhi: Dog squad to track illicit liquor and drugs smuggling at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary soon
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb the illicit smuggling of liquor and drugs from Haryana to Delhi, a dog squad will be deployed in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary by the Delhi Forest Department this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken as the sanctuary is situated at the Delhi-Haryana border and security measures in the area are very limited, Delhi's Chief Wildlife Warden Suneesh Buxy said.

In January, the forest and wildlife department of Delhi wrote to the Eco-Task force (132 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army), asking it to draft a proposal and deploy a dog squad to monitor and curb the illicit smuggling of liquor and drugs.

''The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is situated at the Delhi-Haryana border and covers around 32.71 square kilometres. There are many connecting roads and smuggling cases were reported multiple times in the past,'' Buxy told PTI.

''The decision to deploy a dog squad has been taken since the security measures in the area are very limited,'' he added.

According to an official, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area initially, after the canines receive training for six months.

''Initially, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area. These are all sniffer dogs, mostly Labrador and German Shepherds. The squad will be trained for the first six months and then deployed on duty,'' the official told PTI.

''The deployment of the dog squad will be done this year itself. Currently, patrolling is underway in the area,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024