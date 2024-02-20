Delhi: Dog squad to track illicit liquor and drugs smuggling at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary soon

In a bid to curb the illicit smuggling of liquor and drugs from Haryana to Delhi, a dog squad will be deployed in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary by the Delhi Forest Department this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken as the sanctuary is situated at the Delhi-Haryana border and security measures in the area are very limited, Delhi's Chief Wildlife Warden Suneesh Buxy said.

In January, the forest and wildlife department of Delhi wrote to the Eco-Task force (132 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army), asking it to draft a proposal and deploy a dog squad to monitor and curb the illicit smuggling of liquor and drugs.

''The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is situated at the Delhi-Haryana border and covers around 32.71 square kilometres. There are many connecting roads and smuggling cases were reported multiple times in the past,'' Buxy told PTI.

''The decision to deploy a dog squad has been taken since the security measures in the area are very limited,'' he added.

According to an official, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area initially, after the canines receive training for six months.

''Initially, a team of three dogs will be deployed in the area. These are all sniffer dogs, mostly Labrador and German Shepherds. The squad will be trained for the first six months and then deployed on duty,'' the official told PTI.

''The deployment of the dog squad will be done this year itself. Currently, patrolling is underway in the area,'' he added.

