Russia's chief of military staff Gerasimov visits troops in Ukraine, RIA reports
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 10:33 IST
Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov visited troops involved in its military operations in Ukraine, RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.
At the command post, Gerasimov presented awards to military personnel who distinguished themselves in Avdiivka, RIA reported.
