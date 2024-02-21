US offers up to $15 mln for information on Lockbit leaders, State Dept says

The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the identification or location of the leaders of Lockbit, a a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom, the State Department said on Wednesday. The U.S., UK and EU announced this week they had disrupted the group in a rare international law enforcement operation.

In a statement, the State Department said it would offer awards for "information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any individual participating in a LockBit ransomware variant attack and for information leading to the identification and/or location of any key leaders of the LockBit ransomware group."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)