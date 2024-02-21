Left Menu

Tension in parts of Bhiwandi after collegian succumbs to injuries caused in clash

Tension prevailed in some parts of Bhiwandi city in Thane district on Wednesday following the death of a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a clash between two groups over a minor issue, police said. According to police, Bhosle was seriously injured in a clash that broke out between two groups on February 14.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:53 IST
Tension in parts of Bhiwandi after collegian succumbs to injuries caused in clash
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in some parts of Bhiwandi city in Thane district on Wednesday following the death of a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a clash between two groups over a minor issue, police said. Relatives of the deceased and his supporters forced some shops to down shutters in Dhamankar Naka and nearby areas after the collegian, identified as Sanket Bhosle, succumbed to his injuries. According to police, Bhosle was seriously injured in a clash that broke out between two groups on February 14. Police said the fight broke out over an argument between Bhosle and one Kailas Dhotre after they accidentally bumped into each other while walking.

Police have registered cross complaints in the matter and arrested four persons under the charges of attempt to murder among others. ''We will not allow anyone to take the law in hand. Following the death of the victim, section 302 (Punishment for murder) has been added to the FIR,'' a police official said. He said relatives of the deceased refused to take possession of the body, demanding action against the culprits. Efforts are on to convince them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024