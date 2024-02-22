Japan finance minister says his absence from G20 won't affect the group's debate

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that he would skip the gathering later this month of Group of 20 financial leaders in Sao Paulo due to the need to get next fiscal year's budget bills through parliament.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Suzuki said his absence from the first G20 financial leaders' gathering this year won't negatively affect the group's debates ranging from sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine to emerging market debt problems.

