Taiwan president to visiting US delegation: hope to see more Taiwan-US exchanges this year
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting U.S. delegation of lawmakers on Thursday the island hoped to see more Taiwan-U.S. exchanges this year and Taiwan will continue to engage with the world.
U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House of Representatives select committee on China, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday with a delegation of other lawmakers and will meet officials including the president-elect Lai Ching-te.
(Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
