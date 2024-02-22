Left Menu

Mizoram: Meth tablets, heroin worth Rs 35 cr seized, three arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:11 IST
Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth a total of Rs 35 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official of Assam Rifles said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a raid at Dungtlang village on Wednesday and seized 11.39 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 218 gm of heroin, he said.

A man hailing from Assam's Silchar town and two women from Zotlang in Champhai district have been arrested for possessing the drugs, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

