Mizoram: Meth tablets, heroin worth Rs 35 cr seized, three arrested

Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth a total of Rs 35 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official of Assam Rifles said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a raid at Dungtlang village on Wednesday and seized 11.39 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 218 gm of heroin, he said.

A man hailing from Assam's Silchar town and two women from Zotlang in Champhai district have been arrested for possessing the drugs, the official added.

