Gangsters part of Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang arrested from Delhi's Burari after gunfire encounter

The Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gang after a gunfire encounter in the national capital's Burari area, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, gangsters Amar and Danish sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the retaliatory firing.

Police said Amir is found involved in six criminal cases ranging from robbery to attempt to murder to Arms Act, while Danish in two cases of riot and Arms Act.

''Our teams were tracing these culprits involved in an incessant firing case registered at Bhajanpura police station,'' the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The officer said that late Wednesday night, a trap was laid on a road that passes through the forest area of Yamuna Khadar, Garhi Mendu, after getting tip-off about the possible arrival of gangsters there.

''Two assailants, Amir and Danish, were intercepted near Burari who were on a without registration number scooter. During the confrontation, the assailants opened fire .... posing a grave threat to the raiding team. In self defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in both assailants sustaining bullet injuries on their legs,'' Bhatia said.

Police recovered two pistols and nine live cartridges from their possession, two fired cartridges from the spot, and seized the scooter they were riding.

''On interrogation, it was revealed that Amir in 2016 was implicated in a robbery and attempted murder case in the Welcome area, resulting in a brief imprisonment of 7-8 months where he came in contact with the members of Lawrence Bihsnoi and Hashim Baba. Amir, accompanied by Danish, perpetrated targeted shootings in residential areas of Yamuna Vihar and Geeta Colony,'' said Bhatia.

