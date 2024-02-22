Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:55 IST
Ships that are wholly or partially owned by Israeli individuals or entities and Israel-flagged vessels are banned from the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, said statements from an agency controlled by Yemen's Houthi group seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The statements, sent to shipping insurers and firms from the Houthi's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, also said ships owned by U.S. or British individuals or entities, or sailing under their flags, are also banned.
