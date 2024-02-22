Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi can't be shifted from Bani Gala 'sub-jail' to Adiala: Authorities tell court

Left Menu

A Pakistani court was on Thursday informed by the authorities of Adiala jail that jailed former prime minister Imran Khans wife Bushra Bibi cannot be shifted to the prison due to security threat, said a media report on Thursday.The information was submitted to the Islamabad High Court IHC while it was hearing a petition filed by Bushra seeking transfer from the Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala, The Express Tribune reported.The jail authorities submitted to the IHC that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated on the premises.

A Pakistani court was on Thursday informed by the authorities of Adiala jail that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi cannot be shifted to the prison due to 'security threat', said a media report on Thursday.

The information was submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while it was hearing a petition filed by Bushra seeking transfer from the Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala, The Express Tribune reported.

''The jail authorities submitted to the IHC that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated on the premises. There is a security threat,'' said the report. Bushra, 49, is imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Khan, 71, is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Both of them have been convicted with multiple years’ sentences in the Toshakhana expensive gift case and the iddat case which declared their marriage as un-Islamic.

During the hearing on Thursday, Advocate Usman Gul represented the former first lady.

However, another report by Chief Commissioner Islamabad was not submitted in court, following which, the public prosecutor requested more time.

The court accepted the prosecutor’s request and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has recently expressed grave concern regarding the alleged feeding of ''poisonous food'' to Bushra Bibi, during her incarceration at Bani Gala Sub-jail, asserting that she has been in severe pain for the past six days.

''Bushra Bibi's health and life are being seriously endangered by the denial of her constitutional right to medical examination,'' the PTI spokesperson said in a statement.

The party officials have also alleged that Bushra's family had been barred from visiting her, a move they deemed to be a violation of both the Constitution and jail regulations.

They assert this restriction is part of a ''deliberate plan'' to cause harm to her.

''Despite the filing of a petition in the Islamabad High Court, the decision to keep Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement at the Bani Gala 'sub-jail' is a shameful and malicious attempt to undermine Imran Khan,'' the PTI spokesperson added.

Earlier, Bushra, whose residence was declared a sub-jail after her conviction in a gift repository case, requested the IHC to allow her to serve her time at Adiala Jail “in the interest of justice”, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

