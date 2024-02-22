Left Menu

Ship on fire off Yemen after missile attack, naval forces responding

A cargo ship was set on fire off the southern coast of Yemen after being struck in a missile attack on Thursday that has prompted U.S.-led naval forces to respond, British maritime agencies reported. The UK-owned, Palau-flagged ship was en route to Egypt from Thailand, according to maritime security firm Ambrey and ship tracking data.

22-02-2024
A cargo ship was set on fire off the southern coast of Yemen after being struck in a missile attack on Thursday that has prompted U.S.-led naval forces to respond, British maritime agencies reported.

The UK-owned, Palau-flagged ship was en route to Egypt from Thailand, according to maritime security firm Ambrey and ship tracking data. Islander is the name of the vessel, two shipping sources said.

U.S.-led coalition forces are responding to the incident, which involved two missiles being fired at the ship some 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said. Iran-aligned Houthi militants in Yemen have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November.

The Houthis have said they are acting out of support for Palestinians in Gaza. U.S. and British forces in January began retaliatory strikes on Houthi facilities.

EYES ON RUBYMAR No ships have been sunk nor crew killed in the Houthi attacks, however there are concerns about the fate of the Rubymar cargo vessel which was struck on Feb 18.

The Houthis said the Rubymar was at risk of sinking but a U.S. defence official said as of Thursday the ship remained afloat. Such attacks are disrupting a route which accounts for about 12% of global maritime traffic and forcing firms to take a longer, more expensive route around Africa.

"If anything, Houthis attacks on cargo ships are intensifying in the Red Sea and around the Gulf of Aden," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM wrote in a note on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

