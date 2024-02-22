France backs Dutch PM Rutte as next NATO boss - senior French official
France backs outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to be NATO's next secretary general, a senior French official told Reuters on Thursday, following public declarations of support for Rutte from the United States and Britain.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said French President Emmanuel Macron had been an early supporter of Rutte for the job, even sounding him out about the post last year.
