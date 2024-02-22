IMF says Ukraine needs "timely support" from US, international donors

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that "timely support" for Ukraine was needed from the United States and other international donors to ensure the war-torn country's fiscal viability as it enters a third year battling Russia's invasion.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the IMF estimates that Ukraine will need about $42 billion of financing this year, including official donor support of about $31.9 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)