Navalny's mother accuses Russian investigators of blackmailing her over son's funeral
Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Thursday accused Russian investigators of "blackmailing" her over the funeral of her son, saying they were trying to force her to hold a private burial ceremony without mourners. She made the allegation in a video published on YouTube.
There was no immediate response from Russian investigators.
