White House says US yet to confirm Iran shipped any ballistic missiles to Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Iran has been providing Russia with significant numbers of drones, guided aerial bombs an artillery ammunition, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, although said Washington was yet to confirmation that any ballistic missiles have moved from Iran to Russia.

Reuters exclusively reported earlier this week that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, citing six sources, deepening the military cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.

