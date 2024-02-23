Left Menu

BP manager's husband pleads guilty to US insider trading that led to divorce case

The husband of a former BP manager pleaded guilty on Thursday in Texas to insider trading after overhearing his wife, who later began divorce proceedings, talk about the oil company's planned purchase of truck stop operator TravelCenters of America.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 04:22 IST
BP manager's husband pleads guilty to US insider trading that led to divorce case

The husband of a former BP manager pleaded guilty on Thursday in Texas to insider trading after overhearing his wife, who later began divorce proceedings, talk about the oil company's planned purchase of truck stop operator TravelCenters of America. Tyler Loudon, 42, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in Houston federal court and agreed to forfeit $1.76 million of illegal proceeds, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani in Houston.

Loudon, of Houston, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his scheduled May 17 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Sim Lake. He also agreed to settle a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil case, including by paying a civil fine.

A lawyer for Loudon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. BP did not immediately respond to separate requests. Authorities said Loudon bought 46,450 TravelCenters shares without his wife's knowledge over a 1-1/2 month period, after overhearing several work conversations about the planned $1.3 billion TravelCenters takeover while she was working remotely.

TravelCenters' share price rose 71% after the takeover was announced on Feb. 16, 2023, and Loudon quickly sold his shares, authorities said. According to the SEC, Loudon stunned his wife by admitting he bought the shares to make enough money so she could work shorter hours.

The SEC said BP later put Loudon's wife on administrative leave and then fired her despite finding no proof she knowingly leaked the takeover or knew about her husband's trading. She moved out of the house she shared with Loudon and began divorce proceedings last June, the SEC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024