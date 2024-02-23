Mann announces Rs 1 crore compensation, job to sister of farmer killed at Punjab-Haryana border
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border point.Singh 21, a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday.
Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.
''The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits,'' Mann said in a post in Punjabi.
