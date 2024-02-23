Iraq reopens North refinery in Baiji closed for a decade
Iraq reopened the North refinery in Baiji on Friday after being closed for a decade, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement.
The refinery was taken over by Islamic State militants in 2014 and was heavily damaged in fighting between the group and Iraqi security forces who retook it.
