Left Menu

Keralite loses over Rs 40 lakh in cybercrime to fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police

A resident of Keralas Kollam district fell victim to an elaborate extortion scheme, whereby fraudsters posing as officers of the Mumbai Police Cyber Wing coerced him into parting with more than Rs 40 lakh of his money.The Kerala Police said the fraudulent scheme began with a phone call from a purported customer service representative of a renowned courier company, who alleged that a parcel sent by the victim from Mumbai to Thailand had been seized by Mumbai Police.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:13 IST
Keralite loses over Rs 40 lakh in cybercrime to fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Kerala's Kollam district fell victim to an elaborate extortion scheme, whereby fraudsters posing as officers of the Mumbai Police Cyber Wing coerced him into parting with more than Rs 40 lakh of his money.

The Kerala Police said the fraudulent scheme began with a phone call from a purported customer service representative of a renowned courier company, who alleged that a parcel sent by the victim from Mumbai to Thailand had been seized by Mumbai Police. The caller claimed that the parcel contained illicit substances, including MDMA, alongside the victim's personal belongings such as passport, credit card, and laptop.

Under the guise of rectifying the situation, the caller connected the victim to persons posing as senior police officers from the Cybercrime Cell of Mumbai Police. These scammers skillfully manipulated the victim by claiming that accounts linked to terrorist activities had been created using the victim's Aadhaar number, instilling fear in his mind, a statement issued by Kerala Police said here.

The perpetrators went to great lengths to deceive the victim, instructing him to install Skype for further communication and coercing him into divulging sensitive financial information, including details of his bank account and savings.

In a distressing turn of events, the victim succumbed to pressure and transferred a staggering sum of Rs 40,30,000 to an account provided by the fraudsters, only to realise later that he had fallen prey to an online scam.

Kollam East Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, police said.

The state police headquarters urged victims of online financial fraud to report such crimes within the 'Golden Hour' (within one hour of the incident) to maximise the chances of recovering lost money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024