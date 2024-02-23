Credit Suisse parliamentary inquiry files criminal complaint on leaks

Switzerland's parliamentary inquiry into Credit Suisse's collapse and takeover by UBS said on Friday it had filed a criminal complaint with the attorney general's office in a bid to clamp down on leaks about its workings. The complaint was filed against a person unknown, the commission said in a statement, and comes not long after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that Credit Suisse's former chairman and CEO had appeared in front of the panel.

The secretive commission, which has not revealed the names of people invited to its hearings, said it "condemns any breach of confidentiality, which applies not only to the commission members themselves, but also to all persons participating in the meetings and interviews." The statement did not reference a specific article, but noted that in recent weeks there had been media reports on the alleged content of hearings and a decision by the commission.

The investigation is probing authorities' management of the "legality, appropriateness and effectiveness" of the Credit Suisse merger. Launched last June, the inquiry has met 15 times and plans to submit a final report by the end of 2024. As part of the inquiry, the commission also said it had handed out five external mandates and defined two further mandates that it would award to external bodies.

