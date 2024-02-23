Left Menu

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali, talks to villagers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:31 IST
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali, talks to villagers
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday went to the restive Sandeshkhali and spoke to villagers who accused local TMC leaders of sexual atrocities on women there.

The team constituted NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and five officials of the rights body.

The team visited some villages, including Patrapara and Natunpara in the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, situated about 100 kilometres from Kolkata.

The NHRC team members spoke to the villagers and noted their statements.

They also visited the Sandeshkhali police station and spoke to the officials there, a source said.

Several villagers at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have accused Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of alleged land-grab and sexual assault.

The NHRC had earlier said in a statement that the team would be led by a member of the NHRC and assisted by officers of the rights panel to ascertain facts by holding an on-spot inquiry into the allegations of violation of human rights in the restive area.

The team reached Sandeshkhali via Dhamakhali ferry ghat in the morning, after crossing river Kalagachi by boat.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have allegedly been harassed and sexually assaulted. The rights panel said it has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of West Bengal seeking reports within four weeks about violence that allegedly took place, as reported in the media, in Sandeshkhali.

It also sought reports on action taken or proposed to be taken against the perpetrators of the crime, safety and other ameliorative measures taken or proposed to be taken to inspire confidence among the local people and if any compensation was paid to the victims of violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024