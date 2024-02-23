Modi Govt has adopted offensive strategy to curb terrorism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has adopted an offensive strategy to curb terrorism.

In a series of posts on X, Shri Amit Shah said that as a result of the hammer blow to left-wing extremism, it is today breathing its last. He said that the Modi government has won the hearts of the poor living in the Naxalism-affected areas by building adequate healthcare and education infrastructure.

Union Home Minister said that on account of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's visionary policies, left-wing extremism lost its breeding ground. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's government has dealt a body blow to Naxalism with a holistic approach to development and security in the Naxalism-affected regions. He said that the Modi government has won people's trust by taking the state governments along for overall development.

According to the data of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) related violence has declined by 52 percent and the number of deaths by 69 percent from 6035 to 1868 in the decade 2014-23 compared to 2004-14. Similarly, the incidents of leftist extremism have reduced from 14,862 to 7,128. The number of deaths of security forces due to Left Wing Extremism has declined by 72 per cent from 1750 in 2004-14 to 485 during 2014-23 and the number of civilian deaths has declined by 68 per cent from 4285 to 1383. Similarly, the number of districts with violence was 96 in 2010, which declined by 53 percent to 45 in 2022. Along with this, the number of police stations reporting violence decreased from 465 in 2010 to 176 in 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)