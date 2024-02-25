Left Menu

Youth hacked to death in Tamil Nadu in a case of suspected 'honour' killing

In a case of suspected honour killing, a 26-year old man was hacked to death here by his brother-in-law and four other accomplices, police said on Sunday.All the five accused persons have been arrested, they said.The victim, G Praveen, was surrounded by his wifes elder brother Dinesh and his friends near a bar at suburban Pallikaranai on Saturday night.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:39 IST
Youth hacked to death in Tamil Nadu in a case of suspected 'honour' killing
  • Country:
  • India

In a case of suspected 'honour' killing, a 26-year old man was hacked to death here by his brother-in-law and four other accomplices, police said on Sunday.

All the five accused persons have been arrested, they said.

The victim, G Praveen, was surrounded by his wife's elder brother Dinesh and his friends near a bar at suburban Pallikaranai on Saturday night. The five-member gang inflicted serious injuries on Praveen using machetes and later fled the spot. Police personnel rushed Praveen to the Chromepet Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that Praveen was an accused in a murder case in 2022 and that he married a woman in November 2023 against the wishes of her family members. Praveen and his wife belong to different communities.

A special police team arrested all the five men at Mambakkam on the outskirts of the city today morning. Further investigation is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024