Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelenskiy
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has a "clear" plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.
Zelenskiy told a news conference in the capital Kyiv that troop rotations were critically important for the war effort and that Ukraine needed to better prepare its reserve forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Zelenskiy
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Kharkiv swept by fire after Russian drones strike petrol station
Ukraine aid bill inches forward in US Senate
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russian drones kill 7 people, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
US Senate advances aid bill for Ukraine despite Trump opposition