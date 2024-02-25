Ukraine has plan for new offensive against Russia, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine has a "clear" plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that he could not disclose details publicly.

Zelenskiy told a news conference in the capital Kyiv that troop rotations were critically important for the war effort and that Ukraine needed to better prepare its reserve forces.

